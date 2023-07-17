VINTON – Members of the Vinton business community voiced concerns during last week’s Vinton city council regarding the Bright Lights on 4th concert held last month.
There were concerns with 4th Street being blocked off earlier than anticipated for the Saturday evening event and that it kept customers from visiting the downtown businesses. Some owners also raised concerns that communication for the event was not very clear.
“That could be on me,” Kevin Schlarbaum, one of the concern organizers, stated. “We sent letters out last year to the downtown businesses and spoke to many of them.” Because the event was being run in a similar fashion, “we may not have gotten around to everyone.” He added that businesses like Lotus restaurant did not have open dining in 2022 where it did this year, so that was a change.
“Vinton Unlimited will continue to work with people and our downtown businesses,” Melody Snow, executive director of Vinton Unlimited said. “We want to make this a better situation and that is successful for everyone.” She added that letters were dropped off at businesses, “and they have been misplaced, next year I’ll plan on mailing those instead. People may make note of a letter rather than something dropped off at the business.”
During the public comments portion of the business, the question was raised ‘did the concert need to be on 4th Street. Council members were asked if perhaps the concert couldn’t be moved to 5th Street or possibly the east side of the courthouse on 2nd Avenue.
“That is something that could be looked at,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, told those present.
Since the concerns were raised during the public input, so formal decisions could be made at the meeting, but council agreed it was something that needed to be reviewed and improvements made.”
A special events application for the 2024 concert was listed on the agenda for later in the meeting.
“Hairball would like to perform in Vinton again next year,” Schlarbaum shared with council members. “The band has the date of June 8 open and I would like get it on the schedule to be in Vinton.”
Council members approved the application for the event. However, stated that as the event got closer there would be additional discussion about moving the event to a different downtown location. “We want to make this a successful event and bring those people to the community,” Maynard said, “but we also want help our local business owners.”
In other business:
-Council approved a temporary construction easement between Elwick Electric and the City of Vinton. Nate Kass, Fehr Graham, explained that US Cellular would be setting up a temporary tower to move their gear from the top of Vinton’s east water tower while it is being painted later this summer.
“US Cellular will be putting up a self-supporting tower and would like to get started moving their equipment as soon as possible,” Kass told the council. “Once they have completed their work, then contractor would like to be able to get started painting the tower.”