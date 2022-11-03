Wednesday, November 2
•Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary — 5-8 p.m., Pizza Ranch, Waverly — 2020 W Bremer Ave. The Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary is partnering with Pizza Ranch in Waverly to raise money to enrich the lives of the residents. The Auxiliary will receive all tips and donations, plus a percentage of the total sales donated by Pizza Ranch. Please come out and generously support us!
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, November 3
•VFW Post 2208 Smoked Pork Chop Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, November 4
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon
Sunday, November 6
•Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Association — 6:15 p.m. — Meeting for the yearly general meeting at the W-SR Soccer Complex concession stand. All are welcome!
•County-wide 4-H Club meeting- 6 p.m. 4-H building, Bremer County Fair Grounds