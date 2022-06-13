Tuesday, June 14

•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Guys Faculty Breakfast, 11:30 a.m. 506 Café, 1 p.m. 1900’s Club

Dairy Day Camp - 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Pre-registration Required, Sumner

Wednesday, June 15

•Waverly Community Blood Drive- 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Waverly Area Vets Post, 1300 4th St. NW. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study, 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion,

11:30-12:30 p.m. Sack Lunch Wednesday’s

Thursday, June 16

•Waverly Senior Center — 7:30 a.m. CLA Guys Breakfast, 10:30 a.m. Community Coffee,

1 p.m. The Lookers, 5 p.m. Board Mtg.

•Explore 4-H Day Camp — 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,

pre-registration required, Tripoli

Friday, June 17

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday

Tuesday, June 21

Waverly American Red Cross Blood Drive 12-5:30 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. For an appointment call American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135

•Space Explorers Day Camp- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,

pre-registration required, Waverly

Wednesday, June 22

Space Explorers Day Camp- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,

pre-registration required, Sumner