Tuesday, June 14
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Guys Faculty Breakfast, 11:30 a.m. 506 Café, 1 p.m. 1900’s Club
•Dairy Day Camp - 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Pre-registration Required, Sumner
Wednesday, June 15
•Waverly Community Blood Drive- 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Waverly Area Vets Post, 1300 4th St. NW. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
•Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study, 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion,
11:30-12:30 p.m. Sack Lunch Wednesday’s
Thursday, June 16
•Waverly Senior Center — 7:30 a.m. CLA Guys Breakfast, 10:30 a.m. Community Coffee,
1 p.m. The Lookers, 5 p.m. Board Mtg.
•Explore 4-H Day Camp — 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
pre-registration required, Tripoli
Friday, June 17
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday
Tuesday, June 21
•Waverly American Red Cross Blood Drive 12-5:30 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. For an appointment call American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135
•Space Explorers Day Camp- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
pre-registration required, Waverly
Wednesday, June 22
•Space Explorers Day Camp- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
pre-registration required, Sumner