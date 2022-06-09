Thursday, June 9
•The Waverly Airport Commission — has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
•Waverly Senior Center — 7:30 a.m. CLA Guys Breakfast 10:30 a.m. Community Coffee
•Concerts in Kohlmann -Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts in Kohlmann will continued this Thursday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park
Friday, June 10
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food, 12:15 p.m.-1:30 BINGO
Saturday, June 11
•The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide“ will meet Saturday June 11th. We meet from 10:00 AM to noon at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St. Waverly. Let people who care and understand this type of pain and loss help you with your grief. Contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information about this special group
Monday, June 13
•Waverly Senior Center -9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 1:30 p.m. Revolutionary Dames
Tuesday, June 14
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Guys Faculty Breakfast, 11:30 a.m. 506 Café, 1 p.m. 1900’s Club
Wednesday, June 15
•Waverly Community Blood Drive, June 15, 2022 from 9 am — 2 pm at Waverly Area Vets Post, 1300 4th St. NW. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
•Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study, 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 11:30-12:30 p.m. Sack Lunch Wednesday’s
Thursday, june 16
•Waverly Senior Center — 7:30 a.m. CLA Guys Breakfast, 10:30 a.m. Community Coffee, 1 p.m. The Lookers, 5 p.m. Board Mtg.
Friday, june 17
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday