Tuesday, July 5
•Blood Drive — Sumner, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Sumner Legion Hall, 113 East First St.
Wednesday, July 6
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 11:30-12:30 p.m. Sack Lunch Wednesday’s,
2-4 p.m. On Site Hearing
•Shell Rock American Legion — Potluck at 6:00 p.m. Members bring a salad or vegetable dish to share. Meat for sandwiches, drink, dessert and tableware will be furnished. Six veterans to receive the Quilt of Valor.
Thursday, July 7
•Waverly Senior Center — 10:30 a.m. Community Coffee
• VFW Post 2208 to-go/dine in pulled pork meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 4th St NW, Waverly, 5:30 to 7 pm. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 pm the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, July 8
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday
Monday, July 11
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m. 506 Cafe prep, 1:30 p.m. Revolutionary Dames
Tuesday, July 12
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Faculity Guys Breakfast, 11:30 a.m. 506 Cafe, 1 p.m. 1900’s Club