Tuesday, August 9
•Shell Rock Mobile Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m. Boyd Community Center, by Northeast Iowa Food Bank
•Waverly Mobile Food Pantry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly City Hall, by Northeast Iowa Food Bank
Sunday, August 14
•Leisinger Family Reunion Potluck — Ledges 1, 1401 3rd St. common room, potluck begins at noon.
• Waverly Public Pool closing for the season
Thursday, August 25
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
Friday, August 26
•Waverly Lions Club — White Cane Days. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions and used eyeglasses from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.
Saturday, August 27
•Waverly Lions Club — White Cane Days. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions and used eyeglasses from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.