Listed are activities and fireworks scheduled for Independence Day, Monday:
AURORA — Monday’s Fourth of July Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It includes a truck and tractor pull, volleyball, children’s activities, live music, and food vendors. Parade at 1 p.m. with lineup at 12:30 p.m. at Methodist Church. Fireworks at dusk. Contact: facebook.com/AuroraComClub
FESTINA — This community’s annual 4th of July celebration is set to begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m. with the Moo-Mobile serving shakes from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the park. From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., a drive-through chicken dinner will be served at the Parish Center. The chicken will be fried by Mike Reicks. After dusk, a fireworks display will take place.
INDEPENDENCE — A parade will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on 1st Street and Second Avenue Northeast. Festivities begin at Riverwalks at 10:45 a.m. Fireworks over the Wapsi River will be at 10 p.m. For more information: www.celebrateindee.com.
SPILLVILLE — Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Spillville’s annual Independence Day celebration will begin at Riverside Park/The Inwood. Admission to the park is $5 per person and $5 per car. Festivities will include a bean bag tournament, the music of Beau Timmerman, kids’ games, Old Time Music by the Community Band and bingo. Free watermelon and root beer will be served at 4:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., Richard Arndt and The Brew will be playing music, with a fireworks show set to start at 9:30 p.m.