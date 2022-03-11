INDEPENDENCE – The Third Annual Independence Police Department Bags Tournament drew a record breaking 30 teams this year.
The event is a fundraiser for the K9 program. There was a Silent Auction, including a Mossberg 500 12 gauge (courtesy Double A Armory), a raffle, door prizes, and smoked brisket and pork from BBQ4U. The prize winners were:
First ($250): Team Boston (returning champs) – Eric ‘Boston’ MacConnell and Shawn Westphal.
Second ($150): J.P. Schultz Construction – Trevor Kolb and JP Schultz.
Third ($50): Team Flack Attack – brothers Brock and Officer Logan Flack.
Teams also received K9 stuffed animals and challenge coins.
The K9 program in Independence was approved by the City Council in 2015.
“We have never had any negative feedback,” said Officer Chris Cass, who is the K9 handler for the department. “We appreciate the continued community support for the program.”
“Officer Cass has been the heart and soul of the program,” said Police Chief Niedert. “We are lucky to have him and Tyton. They have been great for community out-reach.”
In addition to the wonder sponsors, the Police department wants to thank Parks and Recreation Director Bob Beatty for all of his work and coordination for the event.
Donations are accepted at any time for the K9 program at the Independence Police Department at 2349 Jamestown Avenue, Suite 3A. For more information call the non-emergency line 319-334 -2520.
Editor’s Note:
This story contains original reporting by the Independence Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to the Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.