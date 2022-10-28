The first day of the State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge welcomed decent weather as Union’s Amilia Condon and Lauren Youngblut ran in the Class 2A girls race on Friday, placing 41st and 66th respectively to end both their seasons on a positive note.
“[Millie and Lauren] have had their ups and downs this year, so it’s great to see them run at State,” Union coach Justin Parson said. “I think they already know what their goals will be next year. I’m sure they’re not completely satisfied with their placings, but I’m proud of them. They’ve both overcome illness and injury to be here today.”
Both runners are two-time qualifiers, punching their tickets to State in 2021 and again this season. Condon was a freshman last season, learning the sport from Youngblut and current Iowa Hawkeye trackster Ellie Rathe. Her experience at State taught her that there was plenty more to learn about cross country, but she was also capable.
“I wanted to work harder towards my goals,” Condon said. “State last season motivated me because maybe I didn’t take it as seriously as I should have. This year, I definitely took it more seriously and put in the work.”
Condon finished 41st out of 137 runners who completed the 5K at Fort Dodge, clocking in at 20:51. While the sophomore hoped to place higher, she’s accepted her finish and already plans to improve for next year.
“Millie is a kid that continues to grind away and has been steady with her improvements,” Parson said. “I never have to question work ethic with her. I think she’s still on a learning curve, but the sky’s the limit for her these next couple of years. She’ll continue to do good things.”
Despite missing several meets this season to recover from an injury, Youngblut managed to compete in two-thirds of her junior season, including qualifying for State for the second time.
“It shows how tough cross country runners are,” Youngblut said. “I’m grateful to even be here. It’s such a big deal. I didn’t worry about nerves this year because I’ve experienced this before. I had fun and had a nice time being back.”
In a “bad race” in Youngblut’s mind, the junior still finished 66th with a time of 21:11. She admits to “hurting” during the race, but felt proud to have pushed through and completed the race.
“Lauren’s gutted through this season after being injured since track this past spring,” Parson said. “She still put in the miles over the summer and never made excuses. She was capable of gutting out one more race and gave what she had. Just one of the guttiest runners I’ve ever coached.”
With the 2022 season finished, both runners set their sights on returning for a third time together in 2023. But their ultimate goal is to bring their entire team back next season after falling one placing short of qualifying.
“We were right there in fourth place, needing to finish third at Districts,” Youngblut said. “With one more year of pushing and hard work, we’ll get it. We’re returning all the varsity runners. Next year, we will be a force to be reckoned with.”