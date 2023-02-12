OELWEIN — Coach Robert Driscol knew what he had with his current Union team. No seniors, but a junior class with three seasons of varsity basketball under their belt and young role players working to step up.
“Coach Parsons and I had talks throughout the season about what the girls were capable of doing,” Driscol said. “We saw that in spurts during games, but not always enough to string together good quarters. Confidence was something we had to continue building.”
The Knights gained confidence from an earlier 61-51 win over Oelwein and then repeated their success at Oelwein on Saturday 51-39 for their first postseason win since 2017.
“We put together four good quarters,” Driscol said. “We had a nice balance of taking fast break opportunities where we could and pulling the ball back out when they weren’t there.”
Union drew from successes in their home game on February 7, occasionally applying pressure to the Huskies and running an effective 2-3 zone.
“Pressing in timely situations caught them by surprise,” Driscol said. “It causd forced and unforced turnovers. The girls did a nice job covering up the outside and trying to cut down penetration was a huge goal of ours.”
Up 28-15 after one half, the Knights continued to play productively and avoided a third-quarter slump they’ve experienced on and off this season. While Oelwein would outscore Union 13-9 in the final quarter, but 22 turnovers for the Huskies proved the difference in this postseason meeting.
“After a very good first half, we had confidence in the third quarter,” Driscol said. “Oelwein double-teamed Brigitte more this time than on Tuesday, but she was able to get the ball out to a teammate. We didn’t have any physical or mental letdowns.”
Junior Reagan Sorensen led the Knights in scoring with 25 points, chipping in four assists and three steals. Junior Ava Mill had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sophomore Lily Lorenzen had nine points and four rebounds.
The Knights (5-18) traveled to Benton on Wednesday for the second round of Regional play.