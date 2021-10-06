Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) and Congressman Rodney Davis (IL-13), Ranking Member on the Committee on House Administration, held a Faith in Elections Project event in Benton County today. The Faith in Elections Project is an initiative to promote voter confidence in our election systems and outcomes through education, engagement, and reform. The project highlights the states’ Constitutional authority to run their own elections without interferwence from the federal government.
“I was honored to welcome Congressman Rodney Davis to Benton County to tour the Benton County auditor’s election facility and discuss voter integrity as part of the Faith in Elections Project,” said Congresswoman Ashley Hinson. “States have absolute, Constitutional authority to run their own elections. In Iowa, we have safeguards in place to ensure that all legal votes are counted while illegal ones are not. It was great to have Benton County Auditor Hayley Rippel show Congressman Davis and I how this process works first hand today. We will keep working to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat by pushing back on Democrats’ plans to federalize our election process.”