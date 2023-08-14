Connie Sue Pennell, 84, of LaPorte City, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, following a brave and valiant fight with cancer.
Connie was born on November 21, 1938, the daughter of William & Mary Katherine (Gross) Bechthold. The family lived in Waterloo and moved to LaPorte City around 1950. Connie attended school in LaPorte City, later graduating from LaPorte City High School in 1957. On June 1, 1958, Connie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Pennell at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in LaPorte City. The couple were blessed with two children, Kimm and Jennifer.
When Connie wasn’t busy being a devoted wife and mother, she worked various jobs. She was a former member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in LaPorte City, the Jaycettes, “Knit Club”, and she especially enjoyed making quilts for all of her loved ones. She enjoyed flea markets, auctions, garage sales, and working on projects with her special finds. Connie also enjoyed attending her grandkids and great-grandkids school activities. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and during the spring and summer months, Connie enjoyed spending time at their trailer on the Mississippi river. Connie will be greatly missed by her family, who loved her beyond measure.
Connie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Pennell of LaPorte City; children Kimm (Kimberly) Pennell of LaPorte City and Jennifer Pennell of Brandon; 4 grandchildren Adam (Ashley) Pennell, Matt (Jamie) Pennell, Heather Rubino and Luke Pennell; 8 great-grandchildren Kayden, Cam, Kynleigh and Charleigh Pennell, Raelynn and Kylar Pennell, and Maddie and Maddox Rubino; brother Richard (Marcia) Bechthold of Brandon and sisters Kristi (Eddie) Williams of Avon, OH and Karen (Otis) David of Plymouth, MN; sisters-in-law Karlene Carlson, Nancy (Don) Long, and Bonnie Inger; numerous nieces and nephews. She rejoins in Heaven her parents; mother and father-in-law Harold and Evelyn Pennell; brother Billy Joe Bechthold; brothers-in-law Dean Carlson and Richard Inger.
Visitation for Connie will be held on Sunday, August 13th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Locke in LaPorte City. A private family funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in LaPorte City, with private family burial at Westview Cemetery in LaPorte City. Memorials may be directed to the family. For messages of condolence or memories of Connie, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.