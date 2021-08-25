Oh, the things one accumulates over the years! I’m not referring to shoes, jewelry or clothing that I’m waiting to come back into style (or size) to wear again. I’m talking about kitchen gadgets.
My stepdad’s passion for strange kitchen tools seems to have rubbed off on me, or maybe I just saved things from “the collection” after he passed away. Whatever the reasoning, I have a plethora of gadgets.
Youngest sister has remarked several times when she visits and helps prepare meals in my kitchen that every drawer she opens reveals more weird gadgets than anyone should ever need. One thingamabob that I really like at this time of year is my “tomato claw.” It’s not really a claw, just looks kind of like a metal Venus fly trap with a handle. I use it to hold and uniformly slice whole tomatoes for serving on a plate. I love it because the tomatoes don’t get squished in the process of slicing them.
My sister the minimalist argues that I have a vegetable slicer that would work equally well. However, I countered, the vegetable slicer is great for thinner slices, but I like thicker tomato slices. I think I won that case, but the jury is still out on the hundred or more other items in my kitchen drawers.
I often wonder if some of those antique weird things were created to help new cooks in their first kitchens. Imagine encountering a potato ricer for the first time, wondering what in the world is this for? I’m sure today there is an electric gadget that can perform potato ricing and much more. Mine has a light green handle and operates with human power. But then, who rices potatoes anymore? Maybe some of this stuff is museum quality?
Getting a meal on the table is far from the norm in lots of households. Finding the time to cook seems to be the main reason, along with not being confident of cooking skills as a close second. Today’s first recipe is simple to fix and is cooked all in one pot, so cleanup is just as easy. It’s a great way to build cooking confidence without opening a box of some kind of “helper” and I’ll bet your family will ask you to make it again.
One-Pot Enchilada Rigatoni
Ingredients:
1½ lbs. extra lean ground beef
¼ cup diced onion
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp black pepper
A couple pinches red pepper flakes (optional)
1 can (19 oz) mild enchilada sauce (medium or hot for more heat)
1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk
1 lb. uncooked rigatoni pasta
1 can (11 oz.) whole kernel corn with red and green bell peppers
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (8 oz)
Directions:
In nonstick 5-quart Dutch oven, cook beef with salt to taste and diced onion over medium high heat, stirring frequently, until brown. Do not drain.
Add enchilada sauce, spices, evaporated milk, 4 cups hot water, the pasta and corn. Heat to boiling over high heat. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 15 minutes, stirring occasionally; do not drain.
Remove from heat; stir in cheese. Serve topped with crushed tortilla chips, cilantro and chopped green onions, if desired. A dinner salad can accompany this dish to complete the meal.
Cook’s note: For a lighter version, you could use ground turkey instead of beef.