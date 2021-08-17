Cooking time and multi-tasking: crock pot to the rescue

Where does the time go? No matter what we seem to be doing or engaged in, it’s always a matter of time. I find that it is so true — the older one gets, the faster the time seems to slip away. A favorite piece of advice is “take time to enjoy life.”
Well, I do enjoy life, but I do it by staying busy. So, sometimes it becomes a vicious circle of finding time to enjoy things, relax, etc. Take last weekend for example —
I had the Railroad Days for a weekend work assignment. My plan was to cover the event on Saturday, but I found out my cousin was visiting from Minnesota. We’re such a small number of relatives on my mom’s side, so I hate to miss any opportunity to spend time with her when she comes to Iowa.
That called for a slight change of plans. I would get a nap (because when we get together, it becomes a late night), and then pick up my Oelwein sister and drive to West Union sister’s where the cousin was staying. We had a birthday supper for middle sister and enjoyed an evening of laughing and great memories shared.
Then Sunday came and I still had an assignment to get done, laundry, and cook a couple pork chops I had in the freezer. I blamed the nap for stealing all my free time.
So, why not put the chops in the small crock pot, I thought. They can cook while I am doing the other things and they’ll be ready for supper later. What is that saying about “the best-laid plans?” Chops went in the pot with a little water and some seasoning. Laundry went into the washer and reporter went to her assignment.
Have you ever been to Railroad Days? There’s a lot to see at the Oelwein Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum, old railroaders and train buffs to talk to, a ton of memorabilia, and visitors to chat with. A couple hours later, I headed to the office, but first stopped at home to put clothes in the dryer.
I could smell the lovely pork chops when I went in the house, so I checked them, but they could go a little longer. I added a package of frozen broccoli florets to the pot. That would go good together. Then down to work for a bit.
I always seem to underestimate the amount of time it will take me to do a task. It must be because one thing always leads to another … The sun was setting as I got home. Supper was definitely done — not burned, just really well cooked, but still delicious. So, my lesson for the weekend was, “Tendered family time and enjoyment leads to a fork-tender supper.”
Here is a super easy crock pot soup that is delicious and gives you time for other things in your multi-tasking life.
Easy Tex-Mex Soup
Ingredients:
1 can (15.5 oz) fire roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (15.5 oz) pinto beans, undrained
1 can (15 oz) black beans, undrained
1 can (15 oz) whole kernel sweet corn, undrained
1 can (10 oz) diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained
1 pkg (12 oz) taco-seasoned shredded cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works well, too)
1 pkg (1 oz) taco seasoning mix
Directions:
In slow cooker, stir together all ingredients until combined.
Cover; cook on Low heat setting 6 hours.
Serve warm.
Tips:
Garnish with your favorite taco toppings—sour cream, avocadoes, chopped green onions, shredded cheese or jalapeños!
Serve with cheese quesadillas to dip into the soup.
Use a deli rotisserie chicken for flavor and ease.