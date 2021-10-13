INDEPENDENCE – Medical Associates of Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) will hold an after-hours flu and COVID booster clinic on October 13 and October 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To qualify for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, patients must wait at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech Primary Series and be one of the following:
- 65 years of age and older, and residents in long-term care settings
- Age 50-64 with underlying medical conditions
- Age 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks
- Age 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
To schedule, please call Medical Associates at 319-334-2541.