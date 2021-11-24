Two more COVID-19-related deaths have been added this month to Benton County’s death toll, which stands at 59, according to the weekly update released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The statewide death toll rose by 86 people since the last update and now stands at 7,354.
In the seven days ending Tuesday, Nov. 23, 107 Benton County residents received test results confirming they were infected with COVID-19, according to the weekly report.
The age groups of 30-39 and 50-59 had the most cases at 20% apiece.
Those 17 and younger accounted for 17% of the cases, 60-69 had 16%, 70-79 had 9%, 40-49 had 5% and 80 and older had 2%.
The seven-day total of confirmed cases has been steadily around 100 since the beginning of the month. It was 116 in last week’s update and 98 the week before that.
Benton County’s vaccination rate is below the state average and all of its surrounding counties, except for Buchanan. The percent of residents 12 years of age and older who are fully vaccinated in Benton County is 53.3%. The state rate is 56.4%. Buchanan County is at 49.9%
The rates in surrounding counties are Johnson 65.6%, Linn 60.8%, Iowa 58.3%, Tama 58.1%, Black Hawk 55.2% and Poweshiek 54.2%.