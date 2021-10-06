As Fayette County Public Health ramps up its annual flu vaccination efforts, the number of COVID-19 cases in the county continues to climb, particularly among the young.
Nearly half of the 97 COVID-19 positive test results reported this week in Fayette County were for people 29 years of age and younger. That is similar to the statewide trend.
Last week’s update by the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 84 new positives in the county in the seven-day reporting period.
The updated 14-day rolling total of positive in the county rose to 188, which mirrors totals from January.
The 14-day total on Oct. 7, 2020 was 62.
The county’s coronavirus death toll since the beginning of the pandemic last spring has increased by two since the last report. It now stands at 47.
Statewide, there were 9,198 positive tests in the past seven days and 91 additional deaths reported. The actual dates of deaths were between May and September.
The vaccination rate for Iowan 18 years of age and older is 66.4%, according the Centers for Disease Control. Fayette and surrounding counties lag behind. Fayette is now at 59.3%. Of neighboring counties, Bremer has the highest rate at 64.9%, followed by Winneshiek (64.5%) Black Hawk (63.9%), Buchanan (61.7%), Chickasaw (61.5%), Delaware (60.5%) and Clayton (54.1%).
In Clayton County, 31% of its 32 new cases are in the age group of 60-69.
The state is reporting 31 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Fayette County Public Health began putting on community flu clinics on Friday. The next scheduled is from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday at the Hawkeye Community Hall, 102 East Main St., Hawkeye. The cost is covered for people with Medicare Part B. Private pay is $30 for a regular dose or $65 for a high dose.
The agency encourages Oelwein area residents to visit their local pharmacies and clinics.