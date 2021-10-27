Fewer people in Fayette County are testing positive for COVID-19, according to the weekly update by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
New infections were confirmed for 44 county residents in the seven days ending Oct. 26, but unlike recent weeks, the virus was more prevalent among older age groups. People 50 years and older accounted for 52% of the cases. The hardest hit age group was 60-69 at 25%.
Fayette County's vaccination rate ticked up to 60.2% for people 18 years and older. Of eight bordering counties, only Clayton County is lower at 54.7%. The rate statewide is 67.4%.
Although 117 more deaths were reported statewide in this week's update, none were in Fayette County and its bordering counties. The state death toll is now 6,965.
In other data released by the state, as of Wednesday, Oct. 20, four COVID-19 patients had been hospitalized in Fayette County. Black Hawk County had 20 hospitalizations, followed by Bremer, Buchanan and Clayton each with three and Winneshiek with one.
As of Oct. 26, 531 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide and 65.5% were not fully vaccinated. Of the 129 patients in the intensive care units, 81.4% were unvaccinated.