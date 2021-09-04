Buchanan County Public Health is a pickup site for Test Iowa at-home COVID-19 tests kits. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call 319-332-0860 prior to entering the building.
Test kits may also be requested at www.testiowa.gov.
If you do not have computer or smartphone access, phone the State Hygienic Lab Call Center at 833-286-8378 and they will ship kits directly to your home.
Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution
Currently there are three vaccines approved for use:
- Pfizer – for ages 12 and up (two-dose series)
- Moderna – for ages 18 and up (two-dose series)
- Johnson & Johnson – for ages 18 and up (one dose)
Vaccine, and information related to COVID-19 in Buchanan County, is available from primary care provider offices, including Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) Medical Associates and BCHC – Jesup; MercyOne in Jesup, Fairbank, and Independence; and Regional Family Health in Winthrop.
Vaccine and information are available
at pharmacies in the area, too, including
in Independence at Hartig Drug and Wal-Mart Pharmacy, and in Oelwein at BCHC – Oelwein Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh.
Buchanan County Public Health will follow ACIP, CDC, IDPH, and IDAC guidance for all COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.
For more information regarding vaccines available in Buchanan County, go to https://www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/services/public_health/coronavirus_vaccine.php.
To be tested at one of Iowa’s official test sites, you must register first at Test Iowa. To do so, go to https://www.testiowa.com/en.