The number of COVID-19 infections in Fayette County is down again over the seven days ending Tuesday. Testing has confirmed 30 new cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The seven-day rolling total on Feb. 1 was 116.
As of Tuesday, 9,171 deaths statewide have been linked to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the department reports. Fayette County’s death toll has not changed in the report for weeks. Neighboring Bremer County’s toll is currently at 79, followed by Clayton County at 72, and Buchanan County at 57.
The most recent novel coronavirus death in Fayette County, according to a Daily Register review of county records, is that of a 64-year-old man at his home in Arlington in early February.