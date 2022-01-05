Fayette County, like the rest of Northeast Iowa, is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 infections that mirrors this time last year. The number of deaths are also rising.
With that as the backdrop, medical providers are urging people to get vaccinated and to get booster shots.
“Please help us — WE. ARE. OVERWHELMED,” says a Jan. 3 post to the MercyOne Northeast Iowa Facebook page. MercyOne operates the hospital in Oelwein. “Hospitalizations and deaths from (COVID-19) are increasing across Iowa. MercyOne and our health care partners encourage everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose when eligible.”
The weekly COVID-19 update from the Iowa Department of Public Health issued Wednesday shows the statewide death toll since the beginning of the pandemic climbed by 161 Iowans to 8,019 total. Although reported in the previous seven days, those deaths occurred between Oct. 13 and Dec. 30.
Since late December, two more deaths have been counted in Fayette County bringing its death toll to 59, according to the state report. A Daily Register review of Fayette County death records show at least three COVID-19 related deaths in December: two Elgin women, 91 and 97, and a West Union man, 63.
Of bordering counties, Black Hawk has seen 402 deaths followed by Bremer (75), Clayton (65), Delaware (64), Winneshiek (45), Allamakee (57), Buchanan (46), and Chickasaw (26).
In the seven days ending Tuesday, Fayette County has had 107 new infections reported. This level of infection is similar to what was seen in November 2020 and January 2021.
Of bordering counties, Black Hawk County had 1,193, followed by Bremer (108), Buchanan (82), Winneshiek (68), Clayton and Chickasaw (67), Delaware (63) and Allamakee (60).
Statewide, 82% of 161 COVID-19 patients in intensive care as of Tuesday were unvaccinated. Overall, 75.9% of those 792 hospitalized were unvaccinated.
The state reports 25 long-term care facilities have outbreaks.
The state’s full vaccination rate is 70.4% for ages 18 and older. Fayette County’s rate for 18 and older is 62.7%. None of the bordering counties have cracked 70%.
BOOSTER SHOTS FOR AGES 12-15
Gundersen Health System announced on Wednesday that it is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds at its clinics in Fayette, West Union and Postville.
Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine authorized at this time by the Food and Drug Administration for this age group.
To get the booster at a Gundersen clinic, parents or guardians must schedule an appointment for children by calling the one closest to you: West Union 563-422-3817, Fayette 563-425-3387, or Postville, 563-864-7572.
Adults and eligible children can now get a booster 5 months after their second dose (6 months previously), according to Fayette County Public Health Administrator Jamie Hoey. Certain immunocompromised children ages 5- to 11-years-old should now receive a third dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose.
Hoey urges parents to get their children vaccinated.
“While the virus is much less likely to result in hospitalization or death compared to adults, children can still get very sick, have long-lasting symptoms that affect their health, or miss important activities like school and extra-curricular activities,” she said in a news release. “There are also significant concerns related to the Omicron variant, which has led to a marked increase in hospitalizations among kids.
“Children can also transmit COVID-19 to others, even when they are not showing symptoms. The COVID-19 vaccine protects kids and those around them (parents, siblings, grandparents, friends), especially those at greater risk of severe illness.
“Receiving the COVID vaccine also reduces the number of infections in the community and gives the virus less opportunity to mutate and contribute to variants in our community.”