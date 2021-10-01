WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Health is short one licensed medical practitioner who gives Fayette County Public Health the authority to provide vaccinations and manage medicine, among other things.
A Gundersen Health System doctor is stepping in temporarily to keep medical operations going, Public Health Administrator Jessica Wegner told the Health Board at its regular meeting on Friday.
"They approve our standing orders which include immunizations," she said of the Health Board physician member’s role. "That includes our whole vaccines for children program, any immunization that we give, which also now includes COVID vaccine, and then anything for management of medication."
State law has been changed to expand options beyond a licensed physician. One of the five members of health boards can now alternately be filled by a licensed physician assistant, advanced registered nurse practitioner or an advanced practice registered nurse.
The Fayette County Board of Supervisors appoints members of this Health Board.
The Board of Supervisors also voted 2-1 last month to remove Dr. Anthony Leo, of Oelwein, from the Health Board because of objections voiced by Chair Jeanine Tellin to his actions while advocating for COVID-19 precautions during last year's fair.
The supervisors hired an outside attorney to assist with Leo’s removal at $175 per hour. He’s billed the county $8,854 for work from July 9 to Sept. 3. County Attorney Wayne Saur has argued against the doctor’s removal.
The physician that is assisting with the standing orders has worked with the Health Board before, Wegner said.
"Dr. (Mordechai) Lederman has graciously agreed to sign the standing orders and that is solely just because we are a department of the hospital," she said, later adding "He is only willing to do that temporarily."
The Health Board is in the dark about the supervisors' plans to replace Dr. Leo.
"I have no idea what the Board of Supervisors plan is for the Board of Health physician, but we will be needing one sooner than later," Wegner told the Health Board.
Tellin, a member of the Health Board, was not at the meeting.
"I hope we are going to hear something from the Board of Supervisors soon," said Health Board Chair Pat Hunsberger.
“Dr. Leo has the right to a hearing on the termination,” Supervisor Janell Bradley told the Daily Register later Friday. “He very recently requested that hearing just before the 30 day expiration, through his attorney. However, there were only a very few specific dates listed by his attorney as to when the hearing would work for them, so no date has been formally set, to my knowledge.”