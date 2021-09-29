COVID-19 infection numbers continue to increase in Northeast Iowa with Black Hawk, Buchanan and Fayette counties leading the way.
In the seven days ending Tuesday, Sept. 28, Fayette County had 84 positive COVID-19 tests reported, according to weekly figures released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The county’s new 14-day total is 168. The last time it was that high was on Jan. 18.
The infection totals are more than twice what was experienced a year ago prior to pandemic peaks reached in November. On Sept. 28, 2021, the seven-day total in Fayette County was 30. The 14-day total was 62. The 14-day total peaked at 380 on Nov. 19, 2021.
The majority of Fayette County’s 84 new cases over seven days, 63%, involve people up to age 39. The age group of 0-17, led at 25% followed by 30-39 at 23%.
Fayette County is third in terms of the seven-day total among bordering counties. Black Hawk County had 244 positive tests reported. Buchanan had 95.
Similarly to Fayette, of Buchanan County’s 95 new cases, 61% involved people up to age 39. The 0-17 age group accounted for 24%, while 23% were in the 30-39 group.
Vaccination totals in the area continue to lag behind the state, which is at 65.9% full vaccination among those age 18 and older. Fayette is at 59%. Buchanan is at 61.2%.
Fayette County’s death toll since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 45 in the state update. Bremer County’s death toll is 340, followed by Bremer at 66, Clayton at 58, Allamakee at 52, Delaware at 44, Winneshiek at 37 and Chickasaw at 18.
Statewide, 6,563 Iowans’ deaths have been linked to the virus, according to the state. That accounting increased by 81 in this week’s report.