DUBUQUE – On Monday, August 16, 2021, Hartig Drug Company locations began offering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised. Studies suggest immunocompromised individuals do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination and are recommended to receive a third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks after an initial two-dose series.
“Our pharmacists and pharmacy staff continue to provide vital access to COVID-19 vaccines in all of our communities, and we have ample vaccine supply to continue to provide first, second, and now third doses to patients based on public health guidelines,” said Charlie Hartig, chief executive officer, Hartig Drug Company. “We will be reaching out to specific patients that may be eligible to receive this third dose of vaccine over the next few days in consultation with their other health care providers,” he added.
Hartig Drug’s announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced its recommendation endorsing the use of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the immunocompromised following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) amendment to the emergency use authorizations of the vaccines.
The CDC’s recommendation includes people with a range of conditions, such as organ or stem cell transplant recipients, individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, people taking some medications that weaken the immune system, and others. The CDC does not recommend a third dose or booster shots for any other population at this time. For a complete list of conditions that meet CDC recommendations, please visit the CDC’s website (https://www.cdc.gov).
Appointments are available at all Hartig Drug locations, and may be scheduled online at www.hartigdrug.com/appointment. Individuals may self-attest and receive the additional dose of the same vaccine as their initial two-dose series. For further information, please get in touch with your local Hartig Drug pharmacist.