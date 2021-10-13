For the first time in weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County has dropped, but the majority of those are among the younger population.
In the seven days ending Tuesday, 66 COVID-19 tests for Fayette County residents returned positive readings, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly update.
The seven-day totals have been trending up since early September, going from 69 on Sept. 14 to 97 on Oct. 5.
The 0-17 age group continued to experience the most infections in the county at 26%, with 18-29 at 11% and 30-39 at 20%.
This week’s 14-day total as of Tuesday was 173, which is equivalent to the case loads in mid-January.
The case totals ticked up in Buchanan County, with 82 positive tests over seven days reported. Last week’s total was 80. The 0-17 age group accounted for 30% of this week’s total.