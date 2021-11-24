A former Strawberry Point man is facing felony charges for allegedly breaking into his landlord’s home in October 2020. Among the items missing were 17 firearms.
Joshua Freedom Smith, 42, of Oelwein, is charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and dominion/control or firearm/offensive weapon by a felon.
He posted bail on Nov. 17, which was lowered to $5,000 cash or approved surety bond on Nov. 16, and has been released from the Dubuque County Jail. His bond originally was $10,000.
His arraignment in Clayton County District Court is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
He is accused of breaking into a Strawberry Point home while its residents were on vacation in October of 2020. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the burglary at about 6 p.m. Oct. 16 from a relative who had been checking on the house. More than $10,000 worth of various items were reported missing, including 17 firearms, jewelry, credit cards, and vehicle keys, according to the criminal complaint.
Less than three hours later, law enforcement responded to an unrelated call at a residence about 150 feet from the house that was burglarized, and Smith led officers on a pursuit that ended with a single-vehicle rollover. That prompted an operating while intoxicated investigation, according to the criminal complaints.
During that investigation, after a call from Smith’s spouse, a deputy went to his home and found several of the missing items, including vehicle keys and a wallet containing the victims’ credit cards and vehicle keys belonging to the victims.
The next day, Smith’s spouse was interviewed by law enforcement and she said that during an argument she had inadvertently told Smith that their landlord was on vacation. After that, she did not know were Smith was from Oct. 13-16, but when she next saw him he was wearing a gold ring that she didn’t recognize, the complaint says.
On Oct. 21, the deputy confirmed with Dubuque County Jail staff that Smith had that ring in his possession when booked in. The owners of the ring later would identify it along with the credit cards and vehicle keys.
The firearms missing from the residence had not been located said the criminal complaints filed on Sept. 30, 2021.
He had completed his jail sentence related to the OWI and eluding case and was residing in Oelwein when he was arrested on a Clayton County warrant on Nov. 9, 2021, by Oelwein Police, according to court documents