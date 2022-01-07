The Omicron variant has been detected in Fayette County’s latest spike in COVID-19 infections, and it has public health and hospital officials worried.
“The Omicron variant now accounts for at least 50% of the reported positive cases,” said Jes Wegner, Fayette County Public Health Coordinator.
The latest numbers available from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 170 new COVID-19 cases in the 14 days ending Jan. 4, and 107 in the seven days. The state only releases new totals once a week.
With the 7-day positive rate increasing to 14% and sure to continue to go up, Fayette County is now seeing positive cases in all age levels; however youth and young adult numbers continue to rise faster each day,” Wegner said.
Fayette County Public Health and area hospitals are very concerned by the highly contagious Omicron variant and the potential that it could lead to even more hospitalizations locally, according to Public Health Director Jamie Hoey. Based on data from other parts of the world and country, the Omicron variant spreads much faster than the Delta variant.
“Even if a smaller percentage of people are hospitalized due to Omicron, we’re potentially looking at many more people infected, leading to more people needing to be hospitalized in the future,” Hoey said. “Get vaccinated. Get boosted. This greatly reduces your risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”
The death toll in Fayette County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is now at 59.
A review of county records shows at least four COVID-19-linked deaths: a West Union man, 63, at a Des Moines hospital; a Hazleton man, 71, at Oelwein Health Care Center; an Elgin woman, 91, at Palmer Lutheran Health Center in West Union, and an Elgin woman, 97, at Copper Creek Senior Living in West Union.
Wegner urges individuals to take precautions.
“Remember the basics: Masking and distancing indoors in the public, staying home when you’re sick, and washing hands frequently will help prevent the spread of viruses and help ease pressure on staff at Public Health, and area hospitals and clinics,” she said.