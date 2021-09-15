In August 2021, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a plan to begin offering COVID-19 booster shots in the fall of 2021 for those who received the Pfizer (also called Comirnaty) or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It is anticipated boosters will start the week of September 20, 2021, but a firm date has not been established.
When the date is determined, those who are eight months past the date of their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine would become eligible for the COVID-19 booster dose. Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) will share the COVID-19 booster start date through many channels when available.
Additional information on COVID-19 booster doses can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website in the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Section.
BCPH and Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) have fielded questions about the need to get on a “list” for a booster dose, inquiries about an assigned location to receive the booster, and if a series of agency/business site clinics will be established by BCPH.
In early 2021, COVID-19 vaccine was extremely limited in our community. There was a phased approach to vaccination as the supply was very limited. Currently, there is no concern on the amount of vaccine available in our community. COVID-19 vaccine can be found at many primary care and pharmacy locations. Due to the increased steady supply, there won’t be a phased approach for booster doses. At this time, BCPH will not host clinics either onsite at businesses or at the former Rydell dealership location.
Where can I get my boost dose of COVID-19 vaccine?
Many primary care providers and pharmacies in Buchanan and surrounding counties have COVID-19 vaccine in their clinics/pharmacies, and will soon offer boost doses. You can visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/buchananpublichealth for vaccination locations in Buchanan County. If you know someone in need of the first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, these locations can assist them.
How do I determine when I am eligible for my COVID-19 booster?
Use your vaccination card/record to determine the date you had the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Add eight months to the date. For example, if you received your second COVID vaccination on February 23, your third dose would be due after October 23.
What if I don’t have my COVID-19 vaccination card/record?
Visit Iowa’s Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS) website.
- The ACCESSING IMMUNIZATION RECORDS section will direct you to a forms page.
- The INFORMATION FOR PARENTS/GUARDIANS AND ADULTS section has a RECORD REQUEST FORM. You can complete the form and submit to IRIS.
Will people who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine need a booster shot?
It is likely that people who received a J&J COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster dose. Because the J&J/Janssen vaccine wasn’t given in the United States until 70 days after Pfizer (also called Comirnaty) or Moderna), the data needed to make this decision is not available yet. This data is expected in the coming weeks. With that data in hand, CDC will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J/Janssen booster shots.
What if I have a weakened immune system? Can I get my third dose sooner?
You should contact your medical provider to determine if you qualify to get a third dose now or if you should wait until eight months after your second dose. If your provider feels you should get a third dose because of a weakened immune system you must wait 28 days from your third dose. For additional information, see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.
For all COVID-19 related questions regarding symptoms, exposures, and vaccine information, please call our partners at the BCHC COVID Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 319-332-0972.