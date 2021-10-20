The number COVID-19 infections in Fayette County held steady for another week, but is down from the beginning of the month, according to figures released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The weekly update also shows two additional deaths in the county.
A total of 69 people in the county tested positive in the seven days ending Tuesday, Oct. 19. That's an increase of three over last Tuesday's figure.
Fayette County peaked on Oct. 6 at 108 cases over seven days.
The majority of the new infections continue to be among the under-39 age groups, with the 18-to-29-year-olds accounting for 20%. Youth 17 years and younger were at 19%.
Fayette County has also reached a 60% vaccination rate for people 18 years old and older. That is lower than all but one adjacent county. Clayton is at 54.5%.
Statewide the over-18 vaccination rate is 67.2%.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Fayette has risen to 49 over the past few weeks.
The death tolls in adjacent counties are: Black Hawk 354, Bremer 68, Clayton 58, Allamakee 53, Delaware 46, Buchanan 39, Winneshiek 38 and Chickasaw 18.
As a whole, Iowa's total rose by 100 as of Oct. 13 to 6,848 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last spring.
INFLUENZA UPDATE
Influenza activity in the state remains low, according to the latest report of the Iowa Influenza Surveillance Network for the the week ending Oct. 9.
"The State Hygienic Laboratory did not identify any influenza positive specimens from specimens submitted," the report says. "No influenza antigen tests were reported positive on the Iowa respiratory virus survey. Four of the 2,736 influenza molecular tests reported were positive for influenza (2A and 2B)."
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at area pharmacies.