Two more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Fayette County this week, and infections continue to rise, particularly among the youngest age group tracked by the state.
An 87-year-old Fayette man died Sept. 1 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, and an 89-year-old Oelwein man died Sept. 15 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Their death certificates were filed in Fayette County on Monday.
Statistics released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, say 29 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
The statistics also continued to show as of Wednesday that Fayette County's death toll since the beginning of the pandemic at 45.
Wednesday's state statistics release also shows 81 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported statewide. The actual dates of the deaths were between Aug. 7 and Sept. 16. The statewide death to is now 6,482.
Fayette County is also experiencing COVID-19 levels not seen since Jan. 21 when the rolling 14-day total reached 156 positive tests. As of Sept. 21, that rolling total reached 153 positives.
The majority of cases, 58%, of the 78 positives have been for people up to 39 years of age. The age group of 0-17, leads with 22% followed by 30-39 at 21%.
Vaccination totals in the county continue to lag behind the statewide 53.4% fully vaccinated. Fayette is at 48.1%, with 87.6% of its 65 and older vaccinated. Statewide the rate is 88.2%