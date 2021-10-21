As the number of new COVID-19 infections tick down in Benton County, it's the younger residents taking the biggest hit.
The county had 67 residents test positive for the novel coronavirus in the seven days ending Oct. 19, according to the weekly tracking update released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Last week's 7-day total was 75, and the week prior it was 96.
The 0-17 age group accounted for 34% of the new cases, with 50-59 at 21%
Neighboring Linn County had 519 new cases, with 28% in the 0-17 age group.
The COVID-19 death toll in Benton County stands at 57.
The vaccination rate for people 18 years old and up is 64.3%, which is lower than in five of Benton County's seven adjacent counties. Only Buchanan County (62.4%) and Poweshiek (62.5%) are lower. The rate statewide is 67.2%.