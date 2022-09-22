A piece of Oelwein history was overlooked when news was reported in the Oelwein Daily Register, Tuesday, Sept. 20, of Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan being the first officer in the history of the Oelwein Police Department to graduate from the FBI National Academy. Paul Galer, a former Oelwein Police Chief (1947-1954), graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1949. The Daily Register apologizes for the oversight and will have a follow-up story on Chief Galer in an upcoming edition.
CORRECTION:
Tags
Deb Kunkle
