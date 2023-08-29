In the Monday, Aug. 28 edition of The Oelwein Daily Register, the photos appearing on page A5 accompanying the story “Veterans enjoy breakfast sponsored by Grandview in Oelwein” were taken by Grandview activities director Dawn Dewey rather than correspondent Jeffrey Hughes as identified there. The Daily Register regrets the error.
CORRECTION
