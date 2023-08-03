The story “Council, business owner at standstill,” which appeared in the Monday, July 31, 2023 edition of The Oelwein Daily Register, reports that Mike Leo, the owner of Leo’s Italian Restaurant, “told the city leaders he would not accept the money and would, in fact, be seeking more for what he says are damages to his building.” Rather than seeking more city money to pay for the building damages, Leo, instead, instructed the City Council that he would address the issue with them at a later date. The Daily Register regrets any confusion or misrepresentation that may have occurred in this case.
Correction
