VINTON — The members of the Cottage Garden Society, a local garden club, are planning to honor citizens who have taken a special interest in beautifying Vinton. During 2023, a committee will select a “Blue Ribbon Yard” for the months of July through September. A sign will be placed in the yard with the Blue Ribbon designation. The owner will receive a certificate and $20 in Vinton Value Dollars, as well as recognition in the Eagle or Times.
If you would like to nominate a potential “Blue Ribbon Yard,” please leave the street address of your nomination on the answering machine at 319-472-4010. Please include your own name and phone number so that the committee can verify the information with you. You may nominate your own yard, or one belonging to another person. Two more yards will be selected this summer, for August and September. In 2024 the club will select 5 yards, May through September. Members of the Cottage Garden Society hope you will take the time to enjoy the many lovely summer yards in BEAUTIFUL VINTON.