Cottage Garden Society Selects September Blue Ribbon Yard

Vinton - The Cottage Garden Society has selected 212 Riverview Drive as the Blue Ribbon Yard for September. The proud owners of this beautiful yard are Sharon and Steve Amato. The talented gardeners will receive a certificate and $20 in Vinton Value Dollars. A sign will be posted in their yard for the month of September.
The Cottage Garden Society would like to thank the 2023 winners for allowing us to feature their beautiful yards. Be sure to watch the Vinton newspapers next April for an opportunity to nominate Blue Ribbon Yards for 2024. The club plans to present five monthly awards in 2024, and hopes that many gardeners will participate. Please drive by 212 Riverview Drive and enjoy a lovely part of Beautiful Vinton.