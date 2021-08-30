VINTON — City council discussed traffic control along Vinton’s First Avenue during a work session held by the Vinton City Council on August 26.
Brian Parr, Vinton council member, had raised concerns at the council meeting earlier in the month for traffic turning at the intersection of Third Street and First Avenue by the Benton County Courthouse.
Because the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) governs the intersection with Iowa Highway 150 coming from the north, the city would not be able to place a stop sign at the intersection to slow down the northbound traffic, said Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator.
Parr had raised the question earlier with concerns about the speed of cars driving north out of Vinton. He cited problems with the acceleration of drivers who had a green light at First Avenue and Fourth Street.
At the first August council meeting, Nate Kass of Fehr Graham, was asked to check with the IDOT about the jurisdiction for a stop sign on the south leg of First Avenue and Third Street. He explained in the email that IDOT would have to approve it.
“They would need to review the justification and proposed installation. The person I spoke with is familiar with that intersection and said there would likely have to be geometric improvements (bump-outs, stop sign island, etc.) in order for the new sign to be readily visible,” Kass explained.
IDOT would mostly likely survey before any steps would be taken.
Kass pointed out that IDOT records show that in the past 12 years because there have been four accidents at the intersection, he felt that it would be unlikely to be approved.
“I just don’t think that it will happen,” Ron Hessenius, council member, stated.
Tami Stark, council member, agreed with Hessenius. “I think there would be a lot of money spent on engineers for something that would not happen,” she said.
Council member Nate Edwards asked if all the intersections involving Highway 150 and Highway 218--along C Avenue--were under the IDOT jurisdiction.
“The State puts up all those stop signs,” Scott Meyer, Vinton streets superintendent, told those present at the meeting.
“If something should happen to one of those stop signs, we (the City of Vinton) cannot replace it. We can put up a temporary one until the State arrives, but we can not actually replace or repair it.”
Council members agreed that the visibility of oncoming traffic from the south was a concern at the First Avenue and Third Street intersection. Cars wanting to turn north to leave the community could not always see oncoming traffic from the south.
The suggestion was made that perhaps the Vinton Police Department would place a radar trailer at the intersection so drivers could see how fast they were driving. Members also discussed some possible changes to parking spots to allow for better visibility.
Following that discussion, council members discussed the stoplights along Fourth Street at the work session.
Parr had previously suggested removing the stop lights as a way to slow down the traffic at the other intersection.
“We need to decide,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said during the meeting, “If we want flashing lights at that intersection, to the keep the lights as they are or if we want to remove them entirely.”
When the topic was first mentioned earlier in August, council member Andrew Elwick visited with downtown business owners about the lights.
“I spoke with 12 to 15 of the business owners,” he said. “There were concerns about people crossing the street if the lights were flashing red,” he said. “People were not sure if there was enough time with a flashing red.
“But most were concerned about the overall safety of the downtown area if the lights were removed,” he added.
Elwick said that those he spoke with did not like the idea of the stoplights going away.
Having the stoplights with a solid red would be easier. “Having that solid red light makes it easier to back out of a parking spot,” Nate Edwards, council member, said.
Maynard agreed that those business owners he had spoken to in the past had expressed similar concerns.
Melissa Schwan, the city clerk, was asked if the city’s text option could be used to get a survey to residents for input about removing the stoplights.
Schwan said she would check on the options of getting a survey out to residents to get the public’s opinions.
“I think we need to see if there are any other options available,” said Bethany Gates, council member.
Because the discussion was held during a committee meeting, there was no direct action taken, but the council will review the matter again in the future.
“Right now,” Hessensius said, “it looks to me like the lights are staying.”