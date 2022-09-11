VINTON- it was a split decision regarding a pair of proposals from Fehr Graham Engineering & Environmental at the Vinton city council last Thursday evening.
Nate Kass, Fehr Graham, gave a recap of a proposal for the company to prepare a zoning system compatible with “inclusion into a Geographic Information System (GIS) for the City of Vinton. GIS is a graphic means to compile, maintain and access unlimited information related to the City’s infrastructure and operations,” the proposal stated.
Kass and Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, shared that the city’s current zoning map was last updated in the spring of 2007. Schwan pointed out that with the expansion of the city since that was completed it would be beneficial to have the updated map. “Once the map has been updated, then we would be able to keep it updated with the GIS system,” she added.
Kass agreed stating that company would not only update the current map but also digitalize it and “then turn it over to the city to keep it updated.”
Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, asked Schwan and Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, if this is a system that could be used by everyone of the city’s departments. Ward confirmed that yes each of the city’s departments would be able to use this system.”So everyone would be able to assist in paying for this,” Maynard said.The proposed cost for the project is $4,500 which would include a base and zoning map as well as time and materials. “if we near the hours estimated for this proposal of said items, we will let the City know that the budget hours are exhausted and obtain authorization prior to providing additional services,” Greta Elsbernd, GIS Program Specialist, wrote in the proposal.
A second proposal from Fehr Graham was for the Remington Development Design on the location of the former Remington Seed Plant.The proposal “includes the design services as they relate to the public infrastructure for a subdivision of the former Remington Seed Plant. The project is located at 701 K Avenue. Theintent is to design the public infrastructure to support a subdivision of the property.”
This infrastructure would include the sanitary sewer main, water main, storm sewer main and streets to provide service to the planned industrial and/or commercial lots.”The street improvements will include extending M Avenue from D Street to E Street and West E Street east to K Avenue (US 218),both with concrete pavement,” the proposal continued.The projected cost for the project is listed as $63,000.”We do not have any developer’s agreement for this location is that correct,” Bethany Gates, council member, asked Ward and Schwan. The pair confirmed there was no developer’s agreement.
”If we had a solid plan,” she said “but I’m not willing to spend that money with no plan. I don’t feel we should be spending that money right now.”
Ron Hessenius, council member, agreed with that thought. “I’m not inclined to move forward with this plan.”A vote of those council members present found all were agreed to not move forward with the design plan at this time.
In other business
Vinton residents will be able to participate in the Iowa Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) through HACAP.”This program will help people pay their water bill,” Schwan said during the meeting.
This is the second year the City has participated in the program. This assistance year will terminate September 30, 2023.She explained that HACAP will vet the participants and send the payment for the bill to City Hall.
A motion was approved to set the hours for trick n’ treat for Halloween. All members agreed to set the event for Monday, October 31, beginning at 5 p.m. and going to 7:15 p.m.