INDEPENDENCE – After months long consideration and negotiation the Buchanan County Supervisors agreed this month to purchase the former Rydell of Independence property located at 1210 First Street West. The building will have multiple purposes, including Public Health and Emergency Management. The price of $299,000 will be covered by American Rescue Plan Funds. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury Buchanan County entities were allocated $4,112,996 of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.
Another large issue addressed this month was to authorize County Attorney Shawn Harden to sign all necessary documents to be part of the proposed settlements of a nationwide opioid litigation. According to his office, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller officially signed on to the proposed $26 billion agreements with opioid distributors and pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson. When finalized, Iowa could see up to $170 million go toward treatment and prevention in addressing the opioid crisis. The agreement also requires significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again. The agreement would resolve investigations and litigation over the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.
In other Supervisor business:
- Cindy Waters was approved as Westburg Township Clerk.
- A snow removal contract with G & L Lawn Rangers was approved for renewal.
- Authorized County Engineer Brian Keierleber to proceed with the purchase of motorgraders with stipulation, “In the event of an emergency budget shortfall, customer may walk away from purchase of second unit.”
- Approved Donnie Bloes as Medical Examiner-Investigator for Buchanan County pending approval from Dr. Kurt House, Buchanan County M.E. At a later meeting County Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch gave an update regarding Medical Examiner contracts and payments. CME-I’s present were White Vande Voorde and Victoria Dingbaum.
- Met with Dave Jordening in person and Craig Schutte and Kent Schutte telephonically regarding Drainage District 2 storm water. The petitioners agreed to contact the land owners in the district to discuss options for creating berms, expanding tiling, or other drainage tools, and how to fund what could be a $5 million project.
- The Supervisors met with Ryan Berven and Katie Schmit with Group Benefit Partners on October 18 to discuss employee benefits. At the October 25 meeting they reviewed employee benefit contracts with Berven again. After discussion, they voted to approve ‘Option 2’ benefits to remain the same for renewal until July 1, 2022. Some of the current benefits are controlled by previous union contracts and could not be adjusted at the same time.
- Lisa Kremer, Buchanan County Economic Development Commission Director presented an annual report of activities. She discussed laborshed and benefit studies, workforce housing, apprenticeship programs, and local grants.
- Discussed a 28E agreement with County Engineer Brian Keierleber and the City of Brandon (represented by City Clerk Chris Even) to maintain portions of 330th Street that are under the process of annexation between the east city limits and Interstate 380.