Brent Alan Olmstead, 29, of Independence, Iowa, was sentenced to 5 years in prison in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on July 13, 2021.
A jury found Olmstead guilty of Theft in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony, on April 9, 2021. Olmstead was also ordered to pay victim restitution and submit a physical specimen to the State for DNA profiling.
The charge against Olmstead arose from the theft of various items from his employer in October 2020.
Amber Rose Rogalla, 37, of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of 3 years prior to parole eligibility in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on September 29, 2021.
A jury found Rogalla guilty of Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, and Theft in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony, on August 19, 2021. Rogalla stipulated to being a Habitual Felony Offender due to her prior felony convictions in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Rogalla was also ordered to pay victim restitution and submit a physical specimen to the State for DNA profiling.
The charges against Rogalla arose from a residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in rural Independence on July 29-30, 2020.
Clarence Elton Widner, 63, of Jesup, Iowa, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on October 1, 2021.
On September 15, 2021, Widner was found guilty of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree as a Second or Subsequent Offender, a Class A Felony, following a bench trial on June 16, 2021. In its ruling the Court found that between October 1, 2018 and November 30, 2019 Widner performed a sex act with another individual against that individual’s will or by force in Buchanan County.
Widner was previously convicted of one count of Lascivious Acts with a Child in Black Hawk County, Iowa on November 15, 1985; and two counts of
Lascivious Acts with a Child in Black Hawk County, Iowa on July 10, 1995.
Widner’s life sentence was ordered to run consecutive to the 30 year prison sentence Widner received in Buchanan County on April 13, 2021, for a second or subsequent offense of Failing to Comply with the Sex Offender Registry as a Habitual Felon arising from an incident on November 29, 2019, as well as violating his probation for a similar offense that had occurred on August 30, 2019.
Widner is also ordered to pay a fine of $1,370 plus various surcharges, civil penalties, victim restitution and submit a physical specimen to the State for DNA profiling. If Widner would ever receive a commutation from the governor, he would be required to be on the sex offender registry for life and remain under supervision as if on parole for the rest of his life.
