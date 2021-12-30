Matthew Glenn Barth, 36, of Winthrop (formerly Independence), Iowa, was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on December 21, 2021.
On November 2, 2021, Barth pleaded guilty to three counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child for acts occurring on or between January 1, 2015 and September 2, 2019. The acts consisted of Barth fondling or touching the genitals of a child, causing a child to fondle or touch his genitals, and inflicting pain or discomfort upon a child, all for the purpose of arousing or satisfying his sexual desires.
Following completion of his 25 year prison sentence, Barth will be on the sex offender registry for life and remain under supervision as if on parole for the rest of his life. He was also ordered to pay various civil penalties, victim restitution and submit a physical specimen to the State for DNA profiling.