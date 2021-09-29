CEDAR RAPDIS, IA (Sept. 29, 2021) – Per the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, Mercy began administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccines on Monday, September 27.
Booster doses are authorized only for individuals who previously received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and are:
65 years of age and older
18 through 64 years of age and at high risk of severe COVID-19
18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19, including severe COVID-19.
Additionally, boosters may be administered no earlier than six months after the second dose of a series of two doses.
The Mercy COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is also available for individuals seeking a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a third dose for those who are immunocompromised. To confirm eligibility and schedule an appointment online, visit www.mercycare.org/vaccine. Patients may also inquire with their primary care provider regarding booster doses.