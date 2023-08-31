BRANDON — Plans are underway to triple the size of Brandon, Iowa.
No, it’s not some new business coming to town, or even a huge new housing development.
It’s just that it’s almost time for Brandon’s 32nd Cowboy Breakfast.
The event, which has averaged over 900 diners each time — triple the number of people who actually live in the community — is planned for Sunday, September 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brandon City Park.
“We started the breakfast in 2000,” said the event committee chair Denise Lehman, “but from 2000 to 2008 we actually did two a year.The very first one, in June of 2000, we served 235 people. In May of 2005, we served 1,754, but we have averaged right around 900 every year.”
It’s an amazing meal, too. Eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuts and gravy, you name it, all cooked out at the park by members of the community.
“We’re excited for this year,” Lehman said. “We always plan for 1,000 people, but it’s usually right around 900...we’ve served almost 28,000 meals over the years.”
Once again, the Brandon Cowboy Breakfast is scheduled for Sunday, September 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brandon City Park. Bring your bib and good manners, and of course, your appitite!