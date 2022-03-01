JESUP – CoWork591 came along at just the right time. Just as the Coronavirus pandemic was shutting down businesses or sending people home to try to work and collaborate from a kitchen table or closet, entrepreneurs in Jesup bought and renovated a building into a coworking space.
The CoWork591 website defines a coworking space as a place “where local professionals can meet to network and collaborate together.” CoWork591 (named after its address – 591 Young Street) amenities and spaces are available to rent by the hour, day, or by monthly membership. They also tout the ability for “work from home” professionals looking for an alternate space to work in the company of others.”
But business entrepreneurs are not the only ones to benefit from CoWork591. Anyone needing a large meeting table with access to a 55” TV with Zoom capabilities, a private office space with a whiteboard, or a comfortable sofa in a relaxed, yet professional setting, is welcome. High school, college, and non-traditional students can take advantage of the amenities as well. CAPS (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) is a work-based learning program also utilizes CoWork591. The programs offers Jesup high school students the opportunity to learn and build professional skills.
Membership levels are: Day Pass, Monthly Member, College Member, Nights and Weekends Member, or Punch Card (a per visit need). Depending on the level of membership, amenities may include: 24/7 Access, Wi-Fi, unlimited printing, coffee, beverages, snacks, kitchenette and outdoor patio, and access to the Conference Room and Huddle Room.
“We have recently reduced all of our room rental pricing and added the membership called ‘Nights & Weekends’,” said Kelly Seehase, Director of Operations. “This is perfect for those that may want to work when the coworking space is less busy, and quieter as well as college students.”
Seehase hopes that in 2022 the studio space can be remodeled into smaller offices to give members a quiet place to do Zoom calls.
“We currently have 43 members from all types of backgrounds,” said Seehase. “We have remote workers, entrepreneurs, and students using the space every day. Some of the nation-wide companies our members represent are John Deere, Go Daddy, and Farm Bureau. Entrepreneurs that use the space include those from Goal Digger, Innovative Wealth Management, and GTA Consulting. We have plenty of room for additional members.”
Seehase shared how several members have met through CoWork and later collaborated on projects together.
“By being a part of CoWork, we have seen people become more involved in Community facing events as well,” she said. “Our members have been great mentors to the Jesup CAPS associates.”
Interested entrepreneurs may stop in anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday — Friday to take a tour of the space; email hello@cowork591.com with any questions; or visit www.cowork591.com.