CENTER POINT -- Center Point Historical Society annual Cemetery Walk—Sunday Sept. 24, 4 p.m., Center Point Cemetery, 1500 Main St. Admission $5.
Costumed portrayers share the stories of five of Center Point’s past residents. Included are a 1900s businessman, whose success couldn’t save five of his eight little children; a World War I balloon crew veteran; and Center Point’s legendary music lady.
In case of bad weather, the event will be held at the Depot Museum, 700 Washington St., with projected photos of the gravesites.