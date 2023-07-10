MOUNT VERNON - After a win to close the regular season, the Center Point-Urbana softball team was looking to continue their streak against a tough Mount Vernon squad.
The Mustangs struck first in the second inning when they crossed two runs to take the 2-0 lead. They added one more in the third to extend their lead to 3-0.
The Pointers held Mount Vernon scoreless in the fourth inning, but they were also unable to cross any runs and the game remained at 3-0 in favor of the Mustangs.
In the fifth inning, the Mustangs tacked on two more insurance runs and in the sixth, they scored their final run to lead 6-0.
CP-U wasn’t going down without a fight, but the one run they scored in the seventh inning wasn’t enough and their season ended with a 6-1 loss.
The Pointers ended the season with a 19-18 record, their most wins since the 2018 season.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.