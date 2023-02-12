CENTER POINT — A slow start for Center Point-Urbana basketball quickly faded into a blowout win for the Stormin’ Pointers over visiting Camanche 61-28 in the first round of Regionals on Saturday.
The Storm took a brief 12-10 lead after quarter before CPU put up two complete quarters. The Stormin’ Pointers outscored their opponent 40-7 through the second and third quarter, helped by 19 steals in the game. CPU also assisted on 16 of 18 made field goals.
Sophomore Avery Sweeney led the Stormin’ Pointers with 13 points, five steals and two assists. Sophomore Mya Hillers joined her in double figure with 12 points, four rebounds and four steals. Senior Nicole Rick, junior Sophia Simon and sophomore Addilyn Wade each added six points.
CPU (13-9) will host West Liberty (16-6) on Wednesday for the second round of Regionals. The winner advances to the Regional final on Saturday, hosted by the highest remaining seed.