There are no days off in the WaMaC West, and Tuesday showed that as Center Point-Urbana dropped a close loss at Williamsburg in a scrappy five-set match.
“I’ve seen this team go from being young to have a lot of upperclassmen this year,” coach Michelle Halac said. “They have great hitters as leaders to carry them through runs. They’re another team not afraid to play scrappy.”
The Stormin’ Pointers opened on a 9-3 run courtesy of a couple of aces from freshman libero Gracie Hoskins before the Raiders made a large run and never looked back. By the time CPU began to catch up in the first set, Halac felt it was too late as Williamsburg won 25-22.
“We were in it the first third of this set, but Williamsburg had their run and we tried to battle back, ” Halac said. “We have to find ways to end those runs on our side defensively.”
CPU came back to win the second set 25-23, 25-21 behind improved hitting, improved serving, and “getting after it defensively.”
“There were balls we were getting to that we haven’t necessarily got before,” Halac said. “There were girls helping other girls keep the ball alive, which is definitely building from what we’ve seen as well.”
A competitive fourth set went Williamsburg’s way to force a fifth set, pushed by the Raider’s hard swings and “blocks not quite close like we were in other two sets.” The Raiders got off to a 5-0 start in the final set and only saw CPU catch back up late. Much like the first set, the CPU run was too little too late in a 15-13 win for Williamsburg.
“We got t a little too down on ourselves and had too many errors,” Halac said. “Our errors fueled [Williamsburg]. We battled but just didn’t have enough game to get back in it.”
CPU will host Clear Creek Amana on Tuesday and will compete in a tournament at Solon on Saturday.