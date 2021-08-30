A shorthanded Stormin’ Pointers volleyball squad asked its freshman to step up as CPU opened its season on Thursday, August 26, with a WaMaC quad against Solon and Mount Vernon hosted at Clear Creek-Amana.
“We had a middle get sick and had to make some changes quickly,” coach Michelle Halac said. “We’ve been running different lineups, situations at scrimmages. It’s always an adjustment, especially in a bigger setting like this.”
The Stormin’ Pointers opened with Solon as a mix of freshman to seniors took the floor. 12 attack errors kept CPU behind Solon through the 25-16, 25-20 loss. Freshman Logan Keller and junior Lauren Langridge combined for 14 assists. Senior Kylie Henry totaled six kills and a block. Freshman Addy Tupa had four kills and five digs.
“I can assume it was a nerve-wracking game for the freshmen,” Halac said. “We were slow all game, and I believe nerves played a part in that. They stepped into their roles, and I’m proud of how they held their heads high.”
The competition only got tougher as CPU faced off against 3A tenth-ranked Mount Vernon, falling to the 2020 State runner-up 25-12, 25-13. Halac heaped praise on the team as they continued to compete through both sets and gained confidence in the second set. Henry had four kills and senior libero Keely Franck six digs. Keller tallied six assists and Tupa three kills.
“We definitely showed growth today,” Halac said. “We’ll make adjustments and be better for the next match. We’re still building and growing with having freshmen through seniors on varsity this season. Our back row needs to read when the ball gets past the blocks. We have strong blockers, but just were off today.”
CPU will travel to Independence on Thursday and compete in a tournament at Mount Vernon on Saturday.