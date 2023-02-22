CENTER POINT — Center Point-Urbana opened district play at home on Tuesday with former WaMaC opponent Western Dubuque stunning the Stormin’ Pointers 77-53 to end CPU’s season in the first round.
Trailing 16-12 after one quarter, the Stormin’ Pointers were buried under a 26-4 run in the second quarter they could never dig out of. CPU outscored the visiting Bobcats by two points in the third quarter and deadlocked with 21 apiece in the final quarter, leaving that major run in the second as the difference in Tuesday’s postseason matchup. The Stormin’ Pointers committed 16 turnovers in the game, yet shot a fair percentage with 46.5 on the night.
Senior Brandon Miller finished out his CPU career with 21 points and five boards. Senior Easton Tupa had 13 points and four rebounds. Senior Tucker Clark finished with five points and two rebounds. Fellow seniors include Chase Klett, Parker Libolt, Ryan Keller and Bryon Buelow.
“Despite not walking away with a win tonight we are so proud of our 7 seniors, and our entire program for how hard they battled tonight in a losing effort,” coach Mike Halac said. “The legacy and impact they have made on our program will long outlast anything else.”
The Stormin’ Pointers finished 12-10 on the season and were tied with Benton for second in the WaMaC West.